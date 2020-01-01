NEWS Johnny Depp shares first message on Instagram Newsdesk Share with :







Johnny Depp has joined Instagram to share a special message for fans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



The actor made his debut on the platform on Thursday, sharing a shot of himself sitting on an old wooden bench in

what appears to be a cave, surrounded by candles and professional lights.



"Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute," he captioned the shot.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star generated 600,000 followers just three hours after creating the account. A representative for the official account of his band The Hollywood Vampires and member Joe Perry both left comments featuring similar emojis leading fans to speculate the post referenced a future release.



But a few hours later, Depp was back to share the piece he'd been filming, a long video message, beginning, "Hi everyone, hello to whomever might be out there in ether-land receiving this transmission. This is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done anything like this before. I don't think I've ever really felt any particular reason to, until now.



"Yeah, now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives. People are ill and without care, people are getting sick, fighting for breath and dying at frighteningly high rates."



Johnny went on to reference those who have lost their jobs and others living on the streets "with no shelter or option of self-isolating at all", adding, "So I feel we need to try and help each other through these hard times, these trying times, for those we love, for our community, for ourselves, for the world and for the future."



Depp, who is in the middle of a defamation lawsuit he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard which was suspended during the COVID-19 lockdown, concluded his first Instagram message by thanking fans for "your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I am touched beyond words."



Depp then shared his new version of John Lennon's Isolation, adding "there's more to come" and noting that he hoped fans would "enjoy our version". The actor recorded the track with Jeff Beck.