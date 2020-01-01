Sharon Stone tested party guests' temperatures before coronavirus lockdown

Sharon Stone was so determined to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic that she took guests' temperatures at her birthday party before the lockdown began.

The Basic Instinct actress hosted a bash to celebrate her 62nd birthday on 8 March - just weeks before Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a state-wide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus on 19 March.

But while the strict restrictions weren't in place at the time of her birthday party, Sharon enlisted a series of measures at the event to try and prevent those who were showing signs of coming down with the illness from entering her gathering.

"I had a doctor and a nurse come early and check all of the catering people, and the wait staff as they arrived to make sure none of the food and the people working there were fevering or ill," she said during an appearance on Naomi Campbell's YouTube show No Filter with Naomi. "And then I had a nurse at the door taking temperature, and this was March 8th. I just thought we had to be super careful."

While many guests were more than happy to oblige, some were less than impressed with the precautions.

"People thought I was a little extreme," the star admitted. "That I was a little bit crazy."

Sharon added she first started to become concerned about the possibility of a pandemic when she attended Elton John's Oscars party in February.

"When this started coming, I had a pretty good understanding of what was happening," she explained. "When I saw (playwright) John Dempsey at Elton's Oscar party, I just looked at his face and he said, 'Forty per cent of our business is crashing and I'm losing friends in China.' And I looked at him and realised, 'Oh my God. This is about to become a global epidemic.'"

During the Oscars party, Sharon kept asking waiters to bring her hand sanitiser. And when she got home from the bash, the mother-of-three started getting things in place in preparation for the imminent lockdown.

"(I) called my lawyer, cancelled my global events," the 62-year-old continued. "The people said they were going to sue me. I said, 'They won't.' And my lawyer said, 'Oh they're going to.' And I said, 'They won't have time to. It will be okay.' Our lawyer said, 'Oh no it's going to be terrible,' and I'm like, 'Don't worry about it.'

"People would not listen to me. I took my kids out of school early. I started self-quarantining early."