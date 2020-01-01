Mia Farrow leads tributes to Brian Dennehy

Mia Farrow and Dana Delany have led tributes to the late Brian Dennehy.

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects to the movie and TV veteran, who passed away from natural causes at the age of 81 in his native Connecticut on Wednesday night.

Farrow, who worked with Dennehy on Broadway in 2014, tweeted: "Any actor who worked with Brian, can tell you how lucky we were. There was no-one more present, truthful or generous to be in a scene with. Broadway, the movies and TV have lost an irreplaceable giant."

Delany, who also co-starred with Dennehy, added: "They don't make his kind anymore."

There have also been tributes from David Harewood, John Lithgow, Carl Weathers, Tom Arnold, and James Woods, who made two movies with Dennehy - Split Image and Best Seller.

"I've never laughed so hard as we did every day on the set or off," he wrote. "For a big 'tough guy', he was a sweetheart."

Meanwhile, British acting great Malcolm McDowell added: "Very sad to hear about the passing of Brian Dennehy. He was a fantastic actor on the big and small screens, as well as theatre. Another great loss!!! RIP."

Dennehy began his acting career in the late 1970s, landing a string of small roles on shows like Kojak, M*A*S*H, and Dallas, before scoring his first big TV gig on Dynasty, portraying D.A. Jake Dunham, in 1981.

He landed his movie breakthrough in 1982, playing Sheriff Will Teasle opposite Sylvester Stallone as Vietnam war veteran John Rambo in First Blood, and went on to feature in films such as Silverado, Cocoon, The Belly of an Architect, Best Seller, and Romeo + Juliet.

He also starred alongside Harrison Ford in Presumed Innocent, and appeared in 1995 comedy Tommy Boy, in which he portrayed Chris Farley's movie dad, with his 10 co-star Bo Derek as his wife.

Dennehy was a theatre regular too, winning Tony Awards in 1999 and 2003 for his Broadway performances in Death of a Salesman and Long Day's Journey into Night.

A 2000 film version of Death of a Salesman also earned Dennehy a Primetime Emmy nomination, while he landed a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild prize for his work as Willy Loman.