Lindsay Lohan hoped to make movie comeback with Mean Girls 2

Lindsay Lohan clung onto the idea of making her movie comeback with a Mean Girls sequel "for a really long time".

The actress, who starred as central character Cady Heron in 2004's original Mean Girls, has expressed interest in returning to the role for a follow-up, and in a video interview on Lights Out With David Spade, she admitted she hoped the sequel would be her big movie comeback.

"I think I was hanging on to Mean Girls for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2," she said.

Although a new Mean Girls movie is in development, it is unlikely Lohan will be involved. In January, Mean Girls creator Tina Fey announced she had struck a deal with film studio Paramount to adapt the hit Mean Girls Broadway musical into a film.

Lohan isn't attached to the project and appeared to accept it may not involve her, by saying, "(I) wanted to work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again, and (director) Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that."

However, she added that she'd be pleased if Fey were still to contact her.

The 33-year-old, who hasn't starred in a notable movie since 2013's The Canyons, has recently been focused on her music career and her beach club in Mykonos, Greece, which was the subject of a short-lived MTV docuseries.

In her interview, she acknowledged to Spade: "I should probably get back to doing movies at some point."

Lohan released club single Back to Me with Casablanca Records in 2019. Although she promised fans she would release a full album at the end of February, no such recording appeared, and she told Spade she has been working on the music from Dubai during the pandemic.

"I started working with a writer called Alma, which was really fun, and I liked her tracks," she said.