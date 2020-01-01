Chris Hemsworth left exhausted by stunts in new action movie Extraction

Chris Hemsworth has described his new action movie Extraction as the "most exhausting shoot" he's ever done.

In the upcoming flick, the 36-year-old plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is hired to rescue a crime lord’s kidnapped son.

But in a new interview with News.com.au, Chris confessed that the required stunt work on the movie was "another level".

"The whole thing was by far the most exhausting shoot I've ever been a part of," Chris told the website, noting that the project saw him reunite with Avengers: Endgame stunt coordinator, Sam Hargrave, who directed Extraction. "Sam and I have worked together on Avengers films and I knew it was going to be full of all the talent he was going to bring to the table with actions and stunts, but he took it up to a whole new level that I hadn't experienced before.”

Chris also heaped praise on the filmmaker, who he said was fully involved in every action sequence.

"You know, you have Sam strapped to the bonnet of a car, diving off buildings with you in amongst fight sequences. The camera work has an energy for us as performers that's pure adrenaline. And exhaustion," the Australian star quipped.

Working on Extraction also served as another Avengers reunion for Chris - Joe Russo wrote the script, while his brother Anthony Russo produced the movie.

Extraction, which also stars David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani, will be released on Netflix on 24 April.