New Green Hornet movie in the works

Universal bosses are developing a new movie about The Green Hornet and his sidekick Kato.

Producers announced on Thursday that they are partnering with executives at Amasia Entertainment on The Green Hornet and Kato, after they won the feature film franchise rights to The Green Hornet in January.

The masked crime-fighting vigilante, also known as Britt Reid, originated in a radio show during the 1930s and has since appeared in numerous TV shows and films, most notably the 1966 TV series which introduced Bruce Lee to Hollywood audiences as Reid's masked sidekick and driver Kato, and Sony's 2011 comedy film starring Seth Rogen.

"The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero tales ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every form of storytelling," said Peter Cramer, president of Universal Pictures, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and the (car) Black Beauty, and we can't wait to share it with global audiences soon."

Amasia co-founders Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo will produce the movie, and they are thrilled to team up with Universal, which was the original distributor of The Green Hornet movie serials in the 1940s.

"Our goal is to make a film that existing fans will love, and new fans will love to discover. With Universal, it feels like we are merging the past and the future, creating a contemporary version of the franchise that is fresh and exciting while respecting its long legacy and history. I can't wait!" Helfant added.