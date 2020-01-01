NEWS John Krasinski to DJ virtual prom for class of 2020 Newsdesk Share with :







John Krasinski is to showcase his DJ skills as he soundtracks a virtual prom for the class of 2020 on Friday night.



The 40-year-old actor took to his social media pages on Thursday to announce that he's hosting a prom through his Some Good News (SGN) YouTube show, which he created to keep spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic.



"Ok ok... so one of our favorite segments on @somegoodnews is 'What'd I miss?' And I just can't take it anymore how much all you guys are missing prom," he tweeted. "So let's do something about it! Let's have an #SGNprom !! Yup, I'll DJ with some friends live on YouTube. Friday 8EST/5PST!"



Sharing a clip of himself in a black tuxedo and bowtie, John later wrote: "How I wanna look for #SGNprom... Confused? Me too! For all you missing prom, I'm hosting this Friday night!"



"That's right class of 2020 I'm DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!" he said in the accompanying video.



The Jack Ryan star, who also shared a throwback picture of himself at his prom on Instagram, has yet to reveal which of his famous pals will be joining him for the special event.



John's SGN Prom will be taking place on his YouTube channel at 8 pm EST on Friday night.