NEWS Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty to murder charge







The ex-boyfriend of Amie Harwick, former fiancee of Drew Carey, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.



The 38-year-old family therapist was found dead outside of her third-floor Hollywood Hills apartment in February, and an autopsy determined she had been strangled first, with her ex-partner Gareth Pursehouse the leading suspect.



The 42-year-old was charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary, with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, prosecutors from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.



He was released on a $2 million (£1.6 million) bond before being re-arrested in again connection with the death, and could face the death penalty due to the lying in wait charge. Prosecutors said that the decision whether or not they'd seek capital punishment would be made later.



Pursehouse, who was the subject of an expired restraining order against Harwick, has been ordered to return to court on 24 June.



Carey was briefly engaged to Harwick in 2018, and remembered his late love in a recorded message broadcast at the top of his pre-taped weekly radio show shortly after her death.



In the touching tribute, Carey, who cancelled two weeks of his The Price is Right game show tapings to mourn his ex, called Harwick a "beautiful and fun" person, with whom he was "so in love".