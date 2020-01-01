NEWS Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend pleads not guilty to domestic battery Newsdesk Share with :







Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson has pleaded not guilty to domestic battery following a fight with the actress earlier this year.



The real estate broker, who was arrested in February after allegedly punching the Nashville star with "a closed fist on the right side of her face" during a heated dispute, also pleaded not guilty to one count of interfering with a peace officer in a hearing which took place via video conference on 9 April, according to Us Weekly.



Hickerson will next appear in court for a pre-trial conference in August. A jury trial is scheduled to start the following month.



The latest legal drama comes after Hickerson was also taken into custody by Los Angeles police in May, 2019, following a drunken argument between the pair.



He pleaded not guilty to all counts and the charges were later dropped by prosecutors due to a lack of witnesses.

Panettiere and Hickerson started dating in the summer of 2018.