Khloe Kardashian considering IVF with ex Tristan Thompson to give daughter a sibling

Khloe Kardashian is open to using in vitro fertilisation (IVF) with her ex Tristan Thompson to give their daughter True a sibling.

The reality TV star officially split from the basketball player after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

But the pair have since put their differences aside to co-parent two-year-old True, and Khloe was seen on a FaceTime call with Tristan during Thursday night's instalment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As Khloe asked the 29-year-old about getting rid of some of the tot's old toys, the sportsman said: "What happens if we have another girl? We have to buy it all over again."

When the TV personality asked what he meant, Tristan replied: "Listen, I'm just saying, True does need a sibling."

The 35-year-old then said that if they were to ever consider giving True a brother or sister, they wouldn't be doing it the way they did before.

"I might get some embryos and get a sibling," she mused. "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you... we'll figure that out later. That's a whole other episode."

These days, Khloe and Tristan have a very civil relationship, with the pair even living together with their daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic.