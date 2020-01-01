Reed Morano in talks to direct Jennifer Lopez's drug lord drama

Reed Morano is reportedly in talks to direct Jennifer Lopez's drug lord drama The Godmother.

The filmmaker, who won an Emmy for helming the hit U.S. drama The Handmaid's Tale, is circling the project, which documents the real-life story of notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, known as The Godmother, according to Deadline.

Lopez is playing the titular character, who rose from an impoverished childhood to become a key figurehead in Miami's Cocaine Cowboy Wars, and was worth more than $2 billion (£1.6 billion) before she was murdered in Colombia in 2012.

The outlet also reports that William Monahan, who won an Oscar for writing The Departed, is in talks to rewrite the first draft of the script, which was originally penned by Terry Winter and Regina Corrado.

Lopez is also serving as a producer on the crime drama, alongside her former manager Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Julie Yorn. Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer is executive producing, with Alex Brown, Rick Yorn, and Winter.

News that the Hustlers star would be playing Blanco on the big screen broke last year, and the 50-year-old said that she "jumped at the chance" to play the infamous drug lord.

"I've been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen," she told Variety in July last year. "She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters - notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling. In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I'm eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero."

Morano, a cinematographer, made her feature directorial debut with Meadowland in 2015 and followed it up with I Think We're Alone Now in 2018 and The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively, last year. She has also directed episodes of Halt and Catch Fire, Billions, and upcoming series The Power.