Joseph Kosinski determined to complete Top Gun: Maverick on time

Joseph Kosinski is determined to have Top Gun: Maverick completed by early summer.

The sequel to 1986's Top Gun was originally slated to open in U.S. cinemas on 12 July, but due to the coronavirus crisis sweeping the world and the temporary closure of cinemas, executives at Paramount Pictures have decided to now debut the action-drama late December.

But in spite of the delays, director Kosinski has promised that he is not allowing the delay to impede post-production on the highly anticipated project.

"We are sticking to our schedule and finishing the movie just as if it were coming out on its original release date," he told Comic.Book.com, before noting that he was grateful to be able to edit the film at home. "Luckily, I'm in the home stretch of post-production where, despite all the restrictions on how you can work now, I'm able to continue doing my job and finish the movie."

Top Gun: Maverick has already been delayed once, shifting from July 2019 to mid-2020, as producers needed more time to finesse the complex flight sequences.

And Kosinski insisted he is opposed to any alternative release options for his movie, such as video-on-demand.

"If there's no big screen, then you don't want to release this movie. We want this to be a shared experience on the biggest screen possible," the filmmaker added.

Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Val Kilmer back as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Newcomers include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.