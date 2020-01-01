High School Musical fans disappointed after Zac Efron skips Disney singalong

Zac Efron didn't sing during the virtual High School Musical reunion held as part of the Disney Family Singalong on Thursday night.

Fans of the Disney movie around the world had been hoping to see the 32-year-old reprise his role as Troy Bolton for a singalong of We're All In This Together with his former castmates, including ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

But instead of joining the rendition, Zac was on hand to introduce it instead, with Ryan Seacrest explaining that the screen star was in coronavirus lockdown in the "middle of nowhere" and didn't have good enough Internet for a prolonged appearance.

"Now just when you thought we couldn't give you any more feels, I have a surprise for you," Ryan explained. "This star is hunkered down in the middle of nowhere with patchy WiFi, but he does not want to miss out on tonight."

After being introduced by Ryan, Zac told viewers: "Hi everyone, I hope that you're safe, and that you're healthy and you're doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times.

'It's my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones. I hope you enjoy - and remember: we are all in this together."

Vanessa was then joined by Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel to belt out the High School Musical classic, with guest appearances from stars of other Disney shows such as Descendants, Zombies, and Raven's Home.

But Zac's absence from the performance didn't go down well with viewers, many of whom took to social media to complain.

"They really added all these actors to make up for Zac Efron not wanting to sing with the hsm cast (sic)," one person wrote, while another added, "Really offended by the fact that Zac Efron didn't sing with the HSM cast, I'm like EXTREMELY offended."