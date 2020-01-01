Sam Heughan slams online trolls over 'constant bullying and harassment'

Sam Heughan has slammed online trolls in an impassioned statement in which he called out six years of "constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative".

The Outlander actor took to Twitter on Thursday night to post a lengthy statement addressing those who have been making false allegations about him and painting him as a bad person.

"After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern," he began. "Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I've done non (sic) of the above."

Sam explained he's currently self-isolating in Hawaii as he was there before the travel ban and he's too nervous to fly back home to the U.K. amid the pandemic, especially since he was recently sick for three months.

"These bullies have created a false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and SM (social media)," he continued. "I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive... Sending items or stalking my private accommodation, they have harassed my work colleagues and constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I'm so hurt by this."

Closing the statement, the 39-year-old implored trolls to simply unfollow him and stop commenting on his actions, and thanked those who have continually supported him through tough times.

"To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU," The Spy Who Dumped Me star finished. "I'm so grateful, from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other. There's so much more to concern ourselves with right now."