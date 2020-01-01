NEWS Seth Rogen celebrated birthday with drive-by party Newsdesk Share with :







Seth Rogen celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday by waving at friends as they drove by his house.



The Knocked Up star's pals took social distancing seriously and simply wished him well by staging a drive-by greetings party, organised by his wife.



"My wife actually did arrange for some of our friends to drive by our house and wave to me, which I realise, for me, is like perfect," Seth told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.



"All I want is to see everyone for, like, 15 to 25 seconds... I'm more than happy to go out, wave to my friends, speak to them for 15 seconds..."



And the funnyman revealed he is really enjoying the coronavirus lockdown with his wife, adding, "We are not in this altogether, because this has not been that bad for me, I'll be totally honest. This has been fine. I am built for this. I've kind of been self-isolating since 2009.



"I do pottery, ceramics... I've smoked a truly ungodly amount of weed in the time that I've been quarantined. More than normal. Thank God it's been declared an essential service... We have (pottery) wheels, we have a kiln, we found a place that will deliver clay during this time of quarantine... I started making soap dispensers.



"The fact that I have no kids is making this a truly not-that-bad experience."



And Seth's mum is also making the most of technology during the lockdown in Canada: "My mom has started doing Zoom yoga classes... I have attended a few Zoom yoga classes, but the sound of one's own mother's voice is the most relaxing thing in the entire world."