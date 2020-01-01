Prince William feared for dad's life following coronavirus diagnosis

Prince William feared for his father after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25 and his son now admits he struggled with anxiety about the immediate heir to the throne's well-being.

"I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned," the father-of-three revealed in a new BBC interview with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. "He fits the profile of somebody at the age he's at, which is very risky and so I was a little bit worried."

However, Prince William had confidence his dad would pull through.

"My father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years and so I thought to myself, 'If anybody's going to beat this, it's going to be him'," he said. "And actually, he was very lucky. He had mild symptoms.

"I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop (working) and not being able to go get a bit of fresh air and go for a walk. He's a mad walker, loves his walking, so I think he found it quite difficult especially also I think with his mental health, being stuck inside."

Now that his dad is on the mend, Prince William is worried about his 94-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his 98-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip.

"Obviously, I think very carefully about my grandparents who are at the age they're at," he shared. "We're doing everything we can to make sure that they're isolated away and protected from this. But it does worry me, you know, what's going to happen to a lot of the vulnerable people and the high risk people who are going to potentially have to isolate away for quite some time and the impact that's going to have on them."

As everyone attempts to stay safe through physical distancing, Prince William, Duchess Catherine and the British Royal family have been keeping in touch over the Internet.

"We've been talking to all the family online, and it's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," William smiled, noting video chatting hasn't been perfect. "As you can imagine the younger generation are more tech savvy, but only just. I think we're getting there now. I think the family are getting a little more used to being able to contact each other and press the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through (sic)."