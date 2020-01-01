NEWS Caitriona Balfe sad her Outlander co-star has had to address six years of trolling Newsdesk Share with :







Caitriona Balfe has offered her support to her Outlander co-star, Sam Heughan, after he went public about six years of bullying and harassment in an open letter to fans.



The Scottish actor slammed the online trolls who have made his life a misery by making up stories about him, revealing their actions are affecting "my life and mental state".



"Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice," he wrote on Twitter. I've done non (sic) of the above.



"These bullies have created a false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and SM (social media). I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive."



Now his TV wife, Balfe, has responded after reading Sam's lengthy post, stating: "Sad that Sam has had to come out and say all this. I would have thought mean b**chy behaviour would have been left in the school yard. But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom use their energy to write and say awful untrue things... maybe they should harness all that energy to get involved in their local charities.



"And honestly it’s quite simple... If you don’t like us... it’s a big beautiful world out there. Find something you do love and enjoy that. Life as it’s all too clear right now is short. Why waste it hating."