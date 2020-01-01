Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to friend on third anniversary of her death

Millie Bobby Brown has paid a heartfelt tribute to a fan she befriended before cancer took her life, on the third anniversary of her death.

The 16-year-old Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of herself with Olivia Hope LoRusso, nicknamed Liv, who tragically passed away from the disease in 2017.

"its been 3 years (sic)... i listened to footprints in the sand this morning... we danced to that in the hotel in New york...," she wrote. "it just feels crazy to know this world doesn't have u in it... you were such a light and a source of positivity that I would go to... u were such an angel down on earth but God needed u up there with him.

"U were too special liv. I miss you. We all miss you. we won't stop fighting for childhood cancer (sic)."

Millie took Liv to red carpet premieres and became friends with her fan during her final years, and she now counts Liv's sisters among her closest pals, telling Miley Cyrus during a recent appearance on the pop star's Bright Minded livestream that they are part of her group of friends that keep her grounded when fame becomes a monster.

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters star even named named her Love Liv eyeshadow palette in her Florence by Mills beauty and skincare collection after her late friend.