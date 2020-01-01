Drew Carey: 'I've forgiven ex-fiancee's alleged killer'

Comedian and TV personality Drew Carey has forgiven the man who allegedly murdered his ex-fiancee Amie Harwick.

The Price is Right host took a hiatus from the popular U.S. game show and his weekly radio slot on Sirius XM to recover from the news Harwick had lost her life after falling from the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills home in February.

An autopsy determined she had been strangled first and her ex, Gareth Pursehouse, was charged with her murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Carey, who revealed Harwick was terrified of her ex and had a restraining order against him, now reveals his time off helped him accept his former fiancee's death - and he has learned to forgive her alleged killer.

"After Amie’s murder, I took a week off," Drew tells The Talk. "Really, I couldn’t function and my first day back we taped the high school show (The Price is Right) for 'Kids Week'. It was the first show back and everybody knew what happened to me.

"And so, I took time during the break to talk to these kids. And I really wanted to do it because it was high school kids, and I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie. He was mentally ill. He was abused as a kid. You have to be able to forgive people like that. I wish he never did it. I wish he never met her."

Carey added: "I really try to practise instant forgiveness and unconditional love. The closest you can get to that the better you are."