NEWS Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter loves 'Moana' but has 'no idea' he voiced Maui Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old star - who has Simone, 18, with ex-wife Dany Garcia and Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, with spouse Lauren Hashian - regularly sings along to the soundtrack of the animated movie to please his kids, but he admitted his youngest daughter doesn't realise how authentic his renditions are.



Dwayne shared a video of himself and Tiana as they enjoyed the songs and captioned the clip on Instagram: "And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui.



"She has no idea, we're the same person."



The former wrestler sent his support to other parents at home with their children all day every day due to the coronavirus pandemic.



He added: "And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it's one that ends with Y.



"To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it - we understand.



24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby (sic)"



Earlier this month, The Rock shared another video of himself singing 'You're Welcome' with Tiana as he taught her the best way to properly wash her hands



as he had found the track offered "perfect timing" for the task.



He wrote alongside the video: "Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song You're Welcome' from MOANA, while I wash her hands.



"We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.(sic)"