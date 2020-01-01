Imelda Staunton 'not thinking' about preparing for The Crown during coronavirus crisis

Imelda Staunton has put her new role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown out of her mind as the coronavirus crisis has taught her not to take each day for granted.

The actress is taking over the role of the British monarch from Olivia Colman, but doesn't know when she'll begin shooting as the global pandemic has meant major TV and film productions are on hold.

After telling the Press Association she has yet to see a script, Imelda said she's not thinking about any of her upcoming projects, including a turn in the West End in Hello, Dolly! originally planned for the summer.

"I think what this (coronavirus crisis) teaches us is, let's just do today... At the moment you have to do today, get through this week and not project," the Vera Drake star explained.

Asked about The Crown, she added: "I'm not thinking about it. I've actually stopped thinking about Hello, Dolly! This is our job at the moment to protect everyone and each other and look after ourselves and not project... It's fine. It'll happen when it happens."

However, Imelda is confident she can pick up where she left off when the crisis passes.

"Things will come back... I think theatre, like most things in the world, will start again," the 64-year-old commented. "That might be in a different form but people will always want some theatre or entertainment and it will revive."

Imelda and her husband, Downton Abbey star Jim Carter, are supporting a National Health Service choir charity single - a version of Mariah Carey's ballad, Anytime You Need A Friend, which was released on Friday.