NEWS Matthew Morrison starts every day with a 'dance party' with his wife and son Newsdesk Share with :







The former 'Glee' actor has been married to Renee Puente since 2014 and the pair have son Revel, two, together and Matthew revealed they all have an energetic start to their day.



He told Us Weekly: "I wake up and have my morning meditation. I journal and have a dance party with my wife and son, every day!"



Matthew and Renee met at a Grammy Awards party and revealed they got serious very quickly.



He explained: "I met my wife at a Grammy party. We saw each other across a crowded room and smiled.



"Renee and I fell in love quickly, and three months later she was living on a tour bus with me. With close quarters, you know quickly if you’re compatible!"



Meanwhile, Matthew recently revealed he is a "romantic man" who loves to shower his spouse with love, because he believes maintaining the spark in a marriage is important.



He said: "I am a romantic man and love keeping the romance alive. I think it's so easy when you're falling in love with someone, but keeping the romance alive over a long relationship is the hard part, and that's where the work needs to come in.



"Fortunately, I don't feel like it's work for me. I'm always going to find ways to shower my partner with love."



Matthew also said that welcoming their son into the world in October 2017 was one of the "most romantic things" they've ever done.



Asked for an example of his romantic gestures, the 41-year-old star said: "Well I gave her a baby! That's a good love gift. I think the most romantic thing I have done is to just travel. I love seeing the world with my wife, and I like surprising her with trips when she doesn't know where we are going.



"We'll show up to an airport and I'll try and keep it a surprise for as long as possible, sitting at the wrong gate until the real flight is about to take off, cutting it super fine. Then I'm instantly thinking of the next romantic gesture.



"I want to be an example to guys on how to romance their woman. I could start doing seminars on the side. Any guys who need my help, send me a message."