NEWS Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos found each other 'at the right time in their lives' Newsdesk Share with :







The couple met in 1995, at a time where they were both "pliable" to one another, and they had "learned" each other well, including when it comes to their sex life.



Speaking on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce, she said: "I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that's the right time in somebody's life, but we were really like, pliable, right? Like we were pliable to each other. We really, like, learned - we learned each other well and so with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun like we have fun."



The 49-year-old presenter previously revealed she sees marriage as a "marathon".



She said: "You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon. There's going to be like, mile 24, when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through. There's really nothing that's that insurmountable, besides abuse or things of that nature. You're going to fight. You're going to have disagreements. You're going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can't remember what you're fighting about."



The couple met on 'All My Children', when Kelly - who played Hayley Vaughan - helped audition Marc for the role of Mateo Santos and she previously admitted she knew she'd spend her "entire future" with the actor as soon as she saw his photo.



She shared: "When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. I don't believe in any of that, now I do because of that moment."