Jesse Eisenberg feels invincible while working on movie sets

Jesse Eisenberg feels so invincible while working on movie sets that he is happy to do certain stunts.

The 36-year-old actor opened up about his experience while filming his new sci-fi thriller Vivarium, and revealed that any fears he has in real-life disappear once he steps on set.

"I don’t know if it makes me feel invincible because I’m on a movie set," Jesse told Collider. "Fears of heights, or in this case, being zipped up in a bag and claustrophobia, immediately disappear. I do stunts in movies that I would never do, in real life. I think there’s a feeling that you’re invincible on a movie set because they take so many precautions, or because you don’t foresee ever getting hurt at work."

His bravado on movie sets has also terrified his wife, Anna Strout, with whom he shares three-year-old son Banner, after he asked them to come and watch one of his scenes while filming Vivarium.

"I love the stuff in this movie. That was fine. I asked my child, who was one years old, to come out and watch the scene and my wife said, 'Are you kidding me? Absolutely not,'" he laughed.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Social Network star revealed that shooting the sci-fi thriller, in which he plays one half of a young couple who become trapped in a nightmarish idyllic neighbourhood, was emotionally exhausting.

"You’re shooting these movies on these like soundstages, where there are no windows or outside noise, and you’re stuck at the same time of day for 14 hours, and that’s exactly what the characters are living in," he explained. "They’re living in this totally unnatural, plastic hellscape. In a way, it mirrors what the experience of shooting a movie on a soundstage is, but with more dire consequences."