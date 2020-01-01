NEWS Jamie Dornan did not fret about getting typecast after '50 Shades of Grey' Newsdesk Share with :







The star played bondage-loving billionaire Christian Grey in the racy movie series but insisted he didn't fear being tied to similar roles as there are very few scripts around in that genre.



He said: "No, because it was so unique. It can't be typecast. There aren't a million scripts lying around about millionaires who are into BDSM. It always felt like it was this sort of one-all situation. I've never done anything close to since and probably never will again, because it's kind of its own thing. It's like we did it; it lived in its own world and it was a very big world and a lot of people cared about it. But it's kind of like, 'That was it'."



Jamie also revealed he is getting through the Covid-19 pandemic one day at a time.



The 37-year-old actor flew back to London from New York - where he had been due to start shooting the TV series 'Dr Death' - when the global health crisis hit America and now he, his wife Amelia Warner and their three children are in lockdown together.



Jamie - who took part in Gal Gadot's poorly-received 'Imagine' cover - told Variety: "Listen, I think there's nobody in the world who isn't affected, some greater than others. It's a time for hope and there will be an end to this and we all will be able to be together again. I'm a pretty positive person, but I'm acutely aware of the heartbreak, what so many people are going through in losing loved ones and not even being able to say goodbye to them.



"I think, 'Just get through today'. You need a schedule. You need a plan. It's harder if you're by yourself, but I've got three young kids and my wife. We've got a proper schedule and we're sticking to that because I think without that, we'd go mad. If you have a schedule, some sort of focus to get through the day, that definitely helps."