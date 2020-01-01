NEWS 'One World: Together At Home' has raised $127.9 million for the coronavirus relief fund Newsdesk Share with :







The star-studded event - which was curated by Lady Gaga - featured performances from some of the world's best-known music stars, and fans have been quick to pledge their support to the relief fund.



Global Citizen, a movement that strives to end extreme poverty by 2030, wrote on its official Twitter account: "$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. (sic)"



In response to the news, Gaga admitted she was "humbled" to have been involved with the fundraiser.



She wrote on Twitter: "I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn . Thank you @WHO . I love you (sic)"



The event featured appearances from a host of big-name stars, including the likes of Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Beyonce, Lizzo, and Sir Elton John.



Prior to the broadcast, Gaga described 'One World: Together At Home' as a "love letter".



The chart-topping star thanked people for their support during an emotional Instagram Live video.



She said: "I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world.



"I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what's really beautiful about this show is that you're all hugging each other."



Gaga has also discussed the importance of self-isolating during the pandemic.



She recently wrote on Instagram: "So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. (sic)"