Chris Hemsworth was 'suffocated' in Hollywood before relocating back to Australia

Chris Hemsworth returned to his native Australia after being "suffocated by work" while living in Los Angeles.

The Avengers: Endgame actor lives in Byron Bay with wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India, seven, and six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, and decided to return to his home country came after being surrounded by billboards of himself and his projects made him lose grip of reality.

He told Australia's The Sunday Telegraph newspaper: "When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry. You lose perspective.

"There's not a single person (in Byron Bay) that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that's hugely refreshing, it's great for my kids and my wife."

While the star appreciates the success he's had overseas, Chris admitted his family is his number one priority and proudest achievement.

"I just want to stop for a while. I need to be home for a minute. Just enjoy it. It all flies by," he added.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Chris is offering guided meditation to help kids with stress and anxiety in association with his fitness and wellness app Centr - which he recently made free amid the public health crisis.