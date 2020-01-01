Tom Hanks: 'My wife really suffered through coronavirus scare'

Oscar winner Tom Hanks has opened up about his COVID-19 battle and recovery, revealing his wife, Rita Wilson, had it much worse than him.

The Hollywood couple became the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus last month and had to quarantine in Australia before they returned home on 27 March.

Both Hanks and Wilson are now fully recovered and in a recent National Defense Radio Show interview, the Forrest Gump star revealed he hated watching his wife go through the worst of the virus.

"She had a much higher fever," he explained. "She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that's how the COVID-19 went through us."

Tom revealed he tried to stay fit while quarantining with his wife in the hospital, but he was "wiped after 12 minutes".

But Hanks has nothing bad to say about his lockdown in Australia, insisting medics were right to quarantine himself and his wife.

"It was relatively early in Australia's response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else," he explained. "That's why we were in lockdown."

The couple was Down Under preparing for Tom's new film, an Elvis Presley biopic, which has since been put on hold.