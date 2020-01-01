NEWS Katie Holmes feels 'blessed' to be Suri Cruise’s mum Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum took to Instagram on Saturday (18.04.20) to wish Suri - whom she has with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - a happy 14th birthday, as she hopes her daughter has an “incredible” year.



She wrote: “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! (sic)”

The sweet post comes after Katie, 41, recently said she feels as though she “grew up” alongside Suri after giving birth when she was 27.



She said in November last year: "I was happy to become a mum in my twenties. "It's been nice that our ages fit ... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match.



"We kind of grew up together.”



The 'Logan Lucky' star also spoke about how fulfilled she feels with her life and career after turning 40.



She said: "I directed my first film, 'All We Had', a couple of years ago and I've been working to get my second film ready so I'm excited to continue.



"It's interesting to be 40, though, because when you're young, you think, 'I'm never going to be 40!'



"And then the day comes and it's like, this is OK. I'm still doing everything I've always done.



"I feel happy with where my career is and I'm excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition.”



Katie says she finally felt she "knew" who she was when she reached the age milestone in December 2018.



She explained: "People say you don't really know yourself until you're 40. I'm 41. I have seen things. I have experienced things. I know what I'm talking about, and I know that my feelings and my insights are worthy. I'm going to listen to myself instead of deferring to someone else. That's a big step as a human. It takes time."