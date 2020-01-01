NEWS Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch lockdown wine initiative Newsdesk Share with :







Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have created their own lockdown wine.



The Hollywood couple will be releasing the Oregon Pinot Noir to raise funds for the coronavirus relief effort.

Ashton and Mila launched the project on Sunday by posting a video announcement on social media.



"These are unprecedented times we're living in," he said in the clip. "And unprecedented times calls for (sic)..."



"More drinking," Mila added, revealing she came up with the idea. "One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we've done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work that they're supposed to, their outcome is visible, and so we kind of took the guessing game out in case you want to help people. So, you can look at this as a charitable donation."



Fans can pre-order two bottles of the exclusive wine for $50 (£40). Each bottle also comes with a blank label on it, allowing people to write a personal shout-out to whoever they're toasting to.



Proceeds will benefit GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, the Frontline Responders Fund, and America's Food Fund.