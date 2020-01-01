Cole Sprouse condemns trolls for making 'baseless accusations' about his personal life

Cole Sprouse has fired back at online trolls who have made "baseless accusations" about his relationship and personal life.

The actor, who has been dating his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to urge people to think before they post on social media.

"I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans," he wrote. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity stop being (a clown).

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's cleared my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

While Cole opted not to directly name the allegations to which he was referring, some fans have recently been circulating rumours about the nature of his friendship with model Kaia Gerber.

However, the 27-year-old proved he wasn't willing to take any such speculation, and ended his post by writing: "So in conclusion - please eat my delectable plump a**. Making me post a ***damn white font Insta story like a twice-divorced mother of three."

Cole and Lili, who star as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the hit TV show, are believed to have started dating in 2016, although they have both been fiercely private about their romance.