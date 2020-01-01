America Ferrera 'overwhelmed with joy' after husband throws her virtual birthday party

America Ferrera was “overwhelmed with love” after her husband surprised her with a virtual birthday party on Saturday.

The Superstore star, who is currently expecting her second child with Ryan Piers Williams, told fans on Instagram she was "completely overwhelmed with joy and love" when her beau arranged for her to connect with her loved ones via the video conference app Zoom from the safety of isolation amid the coronavirus crisis.

"I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces I love so much!" the 36-year-old gushed. "@ryanpierswilliams you turned my quarantine birthday into one of the most joyous and memorable! You filled me with love and cake and ended it with a virtual dance party! You are the best. So grateful for community and friendship and love."

America also received several birthday cakes and confections courtesy of companies Baked by Sha Sha, Chef Idalia, and Erin McKenna's Bakery, and showed off her blossoming baby bump as she posed alongside the array of sweet treats and bouquets.

Among the online party guests was the actress's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmate Amber Tamblyn, who shared a video of herself "breaking a t*t and a hip" while dancing to Beyonce.

"I love you, Ms. Ferrera," she wrote alongside the hilarious video.

America also received birthday wishes from famous pals including Zoe Saldana, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson, Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Williams, and Judith Light.