Quentin Tarantino overestimated how much audiences would like Grindhouse

Quentin Tarantino has admitted he overestimated how much American audiences would appreciate his double feature Grindhouse.



Back in 2007, the filmmaker released his action movie Death Proof, starring Kurt Russell and Rosario Dawson, alongside fellow director Robert Rodriguez's horror Planet Terror.



He combined the two movies to make the double feature Grindhouse as his way of paying homage to 1970s exploitation films that were shown in now-defunct 'grindhouse' theatres in the U.S., and decided to release just Death Proof in the U.K.



However, he told Empire magazine that he's since realised he misjudged just how much American audiences would understand his tribute to low-budget horror movies.



"With Grindhouse, I think me and Robert just felt that people had a little more of a concept of the history of double features and exploitation movies," Tarantino explained. "No, they didn't. At all. They had no idea what the f**k they were watching. It meant nothing to them, alright, what we were doing.



"So that was a case of being a little too cool for school. But as far as the movie playing in England as the movie, I think people took it okay."



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director then recalled going to see Death Proof in London on opening night with Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and being "humbled" by the empty cinema.



"And we walk in the theatre and there's about 13 people in there. On the opening 8.30 show, alright?" he laughed. "That was a rather humbling experience. But we sat down and watched it and had a good time.



"Edgar was like, 'That was very impressive. I think I would have turned around and walked out of there. The fact you said f**k it and sat down, I admired that.'"