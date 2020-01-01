Rachel McAdams open to reprising Mean Girls' Regina George

Rachel McAdams has indicated she is open to playing her Mean Girls character again.

During a recent appearance on Canada's Heroes of Health Covid-19 Stream-A-Thon, the Game Night actress shared her wish to revisit the role of Regina George.

"It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her," she commented, before adding: "Let's hope Mean Girls has helped girls be nicer to each other, and not the other way around. It's really bizarre, I feel so lucky to be a part of something that's stuck around even a little bit.

"That's never something I imagined happening in life."

In Mark Waters' hit 2004 film, Regina was the queen bee of The Plastics, the most popular clique at North Shore High School. Following the flick's release, Rachel won wide acclaim for her comedic portrayal of the character's fall from grace.

A Mean Girls sequel is not currently on the cards, though earlier this year, writer Tina Fey announced plans to bring the Broadway musical version to the cinema, having signed a deal with bosses at Paramount Pictures.

Elsewhere on the Stream-A-Thon, Rachel opened up about her life during the coronavirus crisis, as she social distances at home with her family and two-year-old son.

"I thought about, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?' You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun," the 41-year-old stated, before noting how she has been living on a farm. "We live sort of out in the country, a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals...We've been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and (my son) snacks most of the day."