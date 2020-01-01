NEWS Jamie Dornan grateful for the varied career he's had since Fifty Shades Newsdesk Share with :







Jamie Dornan is grateful for the wide variety of roles he's been offered since starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise.



The actor found international fame after starring as Christian Grey, a wealthy businessman with a penchant for BDSM who embarks on a new relationship with Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele, in the movie adaptations of E.L. James' bestselling erotic book trilogy between 2015 and 2018.



While the movies were poorly received by critics, they performed well at the international box office, and Dornan counts himself lucky that their success has afforded him a variety of opportunities.



"One thing with this job is to challenge myself and one thing is to keep a very large element of variety. I just wouldn't - and I'm not trying to discredit anyone who's in this world - but I just couldn't be an actor who does action film after action film or, indeed, who does comedy after comedy," he told Variety. "I'm not closed off to being in an action movie. I just don't want to do four a year.



"And I think I've been lucky in everything post-Fifty Shades. There's a lot in the market of the $5 to $15 million budget movie. And I personally believe that's where the best scripts are. I've done things like Anthropoid or A Private War, and some of these movies, I'm really proud of. I'm just lucky they came my way because of the box office success of Fifty Shades."



Dornan added that he wasn't too concerned about being typecast after Fifty Shades because the films were so unique.



"It can't be typecast. There aren't a million scripts lying around about millionaires who are into BDSM," the 37-year-old explained. "I've never done anything close to it since and probably never will again, because it's kind of its own thing."