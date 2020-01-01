Josh Brolin apologises for ignoring social distancing measures to visit family

Josh Brolin has apologised after posting a picture on social media showing him ignoring social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the since-deleted snap, the Deadpool 2 actor was pictured with his wife Kathryn Boyd and their 17-month-old daughter Westlyn while visiting his dad James Brolin and stepmother Barbra Streisand.

However, Josh has since admitted that getting so close to his relatives with his young daughter was "irresponsible".

"My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that's our responsibility," he commented. "You know, it's hard to be honest sometimes. It's hard to be honest and say, 'Maybe I screwed up,' and I knew that that was in the air, not because of the responses, but the responses brought me back to my own truth and it's humbling as hell, man.

"Because I know there's some people out there that (have) no masks, no gloves, no interest in it. They think it's in your head, that you'll survive because of immunity that's created from your own psychic weight," the 52-year-old continued. "But I know for me that's not the case, we've been very responsible and I apologise about that."