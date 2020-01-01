Eva Mendes won't post photos of her children online until they're old enough to consent

Eva Mendes has vowed not to share pictures of her children online until they're old enough to consent.

The actress shares daughters Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with partner Ryan Gosling. But while countless celebrities are more than happy to post daily snapshots of their family life on their social media pages, Eva has always kept her kids off of hers.

In reply to a fan asking why she doesn't share pictures of her children, she wrote: "Hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent."

“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private,” the 46-year-old added. "Sending loads of love to you at this time."

The question came after Eva shared a hilarious picture that Esmeralda had drawn of her on her Instagram page, writing alongside it: "This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate. No, I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella.

"I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles."