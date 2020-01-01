Jennifer Aniston celebrates pal Kate Hudson's birthday with sweet tribute

Jennifer Aniston marked her friend Kate Hudson's 41st birthday with a special tribute.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet slideshow of the pair, including one shot featuring their pal Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Happy birthday @katehudson," Aniston wrote. "Sending you lots of love... Wish I could squeeze you today."

Hudson also enjoyed a touching tribute from friends and family, who staged a socially distant drive-by in front of her Los Angeles home, which the Almost Famous star documented on the photo-sharing site.

"Oh my god, I love you!" Hudson shared alongside video of the event. "A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes I cried.

"I felt so much love today and I just want you guys all to know that," she said in a separate video post. "All of your birthday wishes were seen and felt and it made my day. So thank you."

Hudson also received a touching dedication from her mum Goldie Hawn.

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "I love you deeply and can't imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I'm so proud!"