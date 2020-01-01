Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman put feud on hold for All-In Challenge

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are halting their long-running fun feud as part of the star-studded All-In Challenge.

The pair has vowed to put its well-documented sparring on hold for charity.

"Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge," Reynolds announced on Instagram alongside a shot of the pair.

Jackman confirmed the news, adding: "So, I've agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge."

The initiative invites stars to offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans who donate funds, which will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Ryan and Hugh will come together to help one lucky family run a lemonade stand.

"Now, at long last, these two arch-nemeses are calling a cease-fire and putting aside their differences for a full 24 hours to help children make a difference," a statement on the organisation's website reads. "Armed with a fresh copy of 'Running a Lemonade Stand for Dummies', Ryan and Hugh will come to your home and help your children set up and run a semi-successful lemonade stand for two hours, with all proceeds going to help first responders."

The pair's friendly feud began when Ryan tried his best to convince the actor to reprise his role as popular Marvel Comics character Wolverine one more time for a future Deadpool movie after Hugh announced 2017's Logan would be his last outing as the X-Men mutant. The two stars have since poked fun at and pulled pranks on each another in a long-running series of hilarious social media skits.