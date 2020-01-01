NEWS Laura Prepon will have a 'conversation' with her family before revealing son’s name Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ star and her husband Ben Foster welcomed a baby boy into the world in February, and Laura has now said the reason she hasn’t released the tot’s name to the public yet is because she hasn’t spoken to her family about the impact it will have on their privacy.



She said: “We make all those decisions as a family because we’re in the public eye. So whenever we do something like that, we have a conversation about it first and make sure that we’re comfortable with it.”



Laura - who is also mother to two-year-old daughter Ella - says keeping her privacy is something she “constantly” has to “negotiate”, but thinks it’s “cute” people want to know her son’s name.



Speaking to Us Weekly magazine: “Until we have a conversation, we know not to talk about it. It’s cute that people want to know his name.



“It’s a constant negotiation because we’re so fortunate to do what we love. But part of being in the public eye is how do you negotiate keeping your privacy, how do you negotiate keeping your personal life private?”



The ‘That 70s Show’ star announced the birth of her son on social media in February.



Alongside a picture of herself holding the tot, she wrote: "Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude. (sic)"



Meanwhile, Laura previously opened up about motherhood and the challenges of balancing a career and being a mom.



She said: "Ben and I are really great about if I'm at work, he's [at home], and if he's at work, I'm [at home]. But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she'd be proud if she knew. I've talked to a bunch of women [asking], 'How do you do this?' And they're just like, 'There's really no solution. You just do it.'"