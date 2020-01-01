NEWS Alicia Silverstone hurt by Batgirl body-shaming comments Newsdesk Share with :







Alicia Silverstone was hurt by the public body-shaming that came with her role as Batgirl in 1997's Batman & Robin.



The Clueless star has confessed that she still hates to think about all the negativity and criticism that she faced as she suited up for the star-studded film flop, and said she really struggled with some of the harsh comments made about her body by the media when she was just 21 years old.



"They would make fun of my body when I was younger," Alicia told British newspaper The Guardian. "It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape; that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human."



The actress played the crime-fighting superhero in the comic book movie alongside George Clooney, Chris O'Donnell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, and Elle Macpherson.



The 43-year-old previously opened up about being referred to as "Fatgirl" in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, revealing the criticism almost made her quit Hollywood.



"It didn't make me think, 'Oh yes, I'm going to try really hard to be (what you think I should be)," she told the publication. "My response was, 'Hell no'. I had no interest in being famous or maintaining any kind of fame. If you told me that acting meant I was going to be called fat and have to do things a certain way, then I was like, 'F off'."



Elsewhere in The Guardian interview, Alicia admitted she "stopped loving acting for a very long time". She vaguely said, "There were working circumstances that were less than favourable in terms of how things went down... And no, I didn't say 'f**k you' and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, OK I know what that is and I'm done, I'm not going near that again."