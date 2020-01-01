NEWS Venice Film Festival going forward as planned Newsdesk Share with :







Organisers of the Venice Film Festival are determined to proceed with the 2020 edition in September, despite the current coronavirus pandemic.



Major film, music, television, and sports events have all been either cancelled or postponed this year to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with the Cannes Film Festival, which usually takes place in May, now postponed until an unspecified date.



But despite Italy being one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, Roberto Cicutto, president of the festival's parent group, the Venice Biennale, told Italian news agency ANSA on Monday that the 77th edition of the Venetian festival would not be postponed or cancelled.



Cicutto also insisted that there were no plans to team up with the Cannes Film Festival on a joint event, after Cannes director Thierry Fremaux suggested the possibility of a one-off collaboration.



"With Cannes everything is possible," Cicutto said. "But I find it disconcerting that Thierry Fremaux keeps saying he is continuing to examine the situation and does not say what he wants to do. We are going forward with our programme... there is no dialogue."



The Venice chief said he believed Italian government officials would permit them to open "six or seven circumscribed movie theatres" for screenings during the festival, and acknowledged that international attendance at the event would be less than previous years. He added that the festival was "fine-tuning" its digital technology to help journalists who are unable to make the trip.



Italy has been in lockdown since early March, with all cinemas and non-essential businesses closed to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has infected more than 181,000 in the country, resulting in an estimated 24,000 deaths.

The crisis has already led to the postponement of Venice's theatre and dance festivals.