Shailene Woodley ended relationship after realising she 'didn't fully love' herself

Shailene Woodley called time on her romance with rugby player Ben Volavola after a film role made her realise she wasn't ready to "fully commit" to a relationship.

In an interview with Bustle, the Big Little Lies star opened up about her relationship status, admitting she had decided to go into lockdown in a cabin by herself during the coronavirus pandemic following the split.

"I was in a relationship with someone and we were very much on the road to marriage and children," she said. "(But while filming Endings, Beginnings), I realised I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself."

Shailene stars as Daphne in the film, with the plot following her character as she embarks on new relationships after taking a six-month vow of celibacy.

The director, Drake Doremus, gave the cast an 80-page outline of the movie and told them to improvise the rest - and it was this process that made the 28-year-old realise the issues in her personal life.

"What improvising an entire movie does is (it) forces you to be truthful in a way that even in your own life you're not truthful," the actress explained. "Because of that raw, vulnerable state we submitted to while performing these characters, I learned a lot about what was and wasn't working in my personal life."

But now she doesn't have any potential suitors to distract herself, Shailene is fully focused on self-growth during the global health pandemic.

"I was trying to use relationships to distract me from getting to know myself," she added. "(Now) I can't run from myself. I can try, but my house is not that big."