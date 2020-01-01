Tiger King's Doc Antle sleeps with a gun after receiving '50 death threats each day'

Tiger King star Doc Antle has started sleeping with gun in his bed after receiving up to 50 death threats a day following the success of the shocking Netflix series.

The 60-year-old features in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness alongside private zookeeper Joe Exotic - who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in jail for plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.

Speaking to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, Doc revealed he's taken to arming himself even in his sleep, as he is worried activists will kill him.

Explaining that he walks around with a "pistol in his pocket and another in his glove box", the TV personality also insisted: "My life is threatened every day, one to 50 times.

"People say they want to kill me, they're going to get me. I don't know where the next crazy person is going to go."

The big cat trainer, real name Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle, added that due to the threats, he carries a small gun in his pocket at all times, and he blames Carole's comments about him for the backlash.

"The salacious insanity she's written, all of the stuff she said that I'm this evil dude," Doc added. "People think that there's something there."

The show became an instant hit with fans last month, having reached a U.S. TV audience of 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release, according to Nielsen estimates.

Several spin-offs including a movie, a TV series featuring Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and an Investigation Discovery channel sequel are all reported to be in the works.