Matthew Perry has taken up nude baking in lockdown

The 'Friends' actor - who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the classic sitcom - has been testing out his kitchen skills and showed off a fresh batch of cookies on social media, while claiming he wasn't wearing pants.



Sharing a photo of the tasty treats - which appear to be oatmeal raisin - on Instagram, he wrote: "I made these by the way.



"Also I'm not wearing any pants. #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating (sic)"



The 53-year-old star has tried to keep his fans entertained during the current coronavirus pandemic, and he recently referenced Chandler's classic catchphrase as with a lighthearted nod to the ongoing crisis.



He quipped: "Could we BE in any more of a pandemic?"



Meanwhile, Matthew and the original 'Friends' cast - including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer - have reportedly recorded a 90-minute special.



An unscripted reunion of the hit sitcom was originally set to be filmed in March, before it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic - but Courteney and director Ben Winston shot a "mock rehearsal" of the show over Zoom, with the ambition of releasing it before the special airs.



A show insider said: "As soon as filming was cancelled, everyone started panicking as it took so long to get their schedules to align, there was a deep fear it may take a year or even longer to get them all back together again.



"Courteney immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas - brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours.

"They've been having daily meetings and Jen - who has the busiest schedule of the six - has assured them she'll do whatever she can to ensure they don't have to wait months to get the reunion filmed.



"Their Zoom sessions have been brilliant fun, and there's some hilarious material on there which they hope can be aired as either a series of teasers, or even a stand-alone special."