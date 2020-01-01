NEWS Britt Ekland doesn't think Sir Rod Stewart will have changed his children's nappies Newsdesk Share with :







The former Bond Girl - who appeared in 1974's 'The Man with the Golden Gun' - dated the 'Maggie May' singer from 1975 until 1977, and she has commented on her 75-year-old former flame having kids in his 60s with wife Penny Lancaster.



Discussing raising a family at an older age, she told Radio Times magazine: "It's harder for women, of course. I was 46 when I had my last child. I really pushed the limits on that.



"Do I envy my ex Rod Stewart for being able to have babies in his 60s? I sincerely doubt he changes nappies."



The 77-year-old actress has daughter Victoria from his marriage to Peter Sellers, and a son Thomas from her second marriage to Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom.



Commenting on both parents doing their bit, she said: "My son and his wife split all the childcare, but I don't think men in Britain do that, especially not those with much younger wives.



"Once women are past 50, it's over. It's still a man's world. That's what makes money."



However, she insisted the current #MeToo movement was a positive thing for equality, even if there was still a lot of work to be done.



She added: "The #MeToo movement showed that things can change and we must never stop trying.



Rod - who married Penny, 48, in 2007 and has sons Alastair, 14, and nine-year-old Aiden with his third wife - also has six other children from four previous relationships.



He previously opened up about his successful marriage to Penny, and insisted the reason they are still so happy together is because they spent a lot of time apart.



He explained: "Penny and I like our silence. We live in a very big house and we don't bump into each other for hours on end."