Friends cast joins star-studded All In Challenge

The stars of Friends have added their names to the All In Challenge by offering fans the chance to join them for an upcoming HBO reunion special.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc have announced that those who donate to various food charities amid the coronavirus crisis will get the opportunity to enter a lottery and hang out with the stars on the set of the HBO Max production.

"Hi guys," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time.

"We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour."

The castmates are among the growing list of celebrities who have joined the All In Challenge. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro have offered up a small role in their new Martin Scorsese film, while Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have announced that they'll be putting their long-running "feud" on hold to help the kids of one lucky fan run a lemonade stand.

Funds raised by the challenge will benefit Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and the World Central Kitchen.