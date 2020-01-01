Heather Locklear marks one year of sobriety

Heather Locklear marked one year of sobriety on Tuesday by sharing an emotional post on Instagram.

The 58-year-old celebrated the milestone by uploading an inspirational quote from Maya Angelou.

"I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow," the post began. "I've learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas tree lights."

The quote continued to list further inspirational life lessons, including that "life sometimes gives you a second chance" and "even when I have pains, I don't have to be one".

"I've learned that I still have a lot to learn. I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel," the message concluded.

Alongside the uplifting words, the Melrose Place star referenced the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines as she wrote: "Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today!!!"

She quickly received supportive messages from her friends, including her former co-star Laura Leighton, who wrote, "Congratulations, Heather! So happy for you, my friend!" and Lisa Rinna, who commented, "Love you Heather!!!!!!!"

Heather is currently on probation and seeking therapy through outpatient programmes as part of a plea agreement, after pleading no contest to eight misdemeanour offences related to two run-ins with cops and emergency responders last year.

She was found guilty and ordered to enrol in a residential rehabilitation programme as part of her sentence.