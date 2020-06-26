In the Heights postponed until summer 2021

Jon M. Chu's movie musical In the Heights has been postponed by a year to summer 2021.

The Crazy Rich Asians director was just 20 days away from completing post-production on the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning stage musical when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Accordingly, crew members were forced to work remotely in line with social distancing measures, and as a consequence, the film wouldn't have been completed in time for its original 26 June 2020 release date.

Warner Bros. executives pulled the musical from their calendar back in March, and on Tuesday, they set a new date - 18 June 2021, almost a year after it was originally set to hit cinemas.

"After long conversations & sleepless nights of uncertainty, we have decided the best time to release #InTheHeightsMovie is next summer when people will feel the MOST comfortable celebrating in a movie theater TOGETHER," Chu wrote on Twitter. "I know it's much later than we wanted but... #InTheHeightsMovie didn't take 10 years to get made only to be left in half-empty theaters w/out the crowd it deserves!! So thank you 4 ur patience & faith...and when we get through this time & the movie comes out we are throwing a HUGE EFFING PARTY LIKE YOUVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE (sic)."

The Hamilton creator retweeted Chu's message and added lyrics from the show, writing, "So we've got the summer and we've got each other Perhaps even longer," alongside heartbroken and multiple clock emojis.

The Mary Poppins Returns actor created In the Heights and originated the lead role of bodega owner Usnavi, who will be portrayed by Hamilton star Anthony Ramos in the film. Miranda will have a small role alongside the likes of Stephanie Beatriz and Corey Hawkins.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. executives reshuffled more of the studio's schedule, announcing delays to films including The Batman, Shazam 2, and The Many Saints of Newark. They are currently still keeping the dates for Christopher Nolan's Tenet in July and Wonder Woman 1984 in August.

On Tuesday, they also confirmed they were scrapping the theatrical run of new animated Scooby-Doo movie, Scoob!, and releasing it on-demand instead. The film will be available to rent or buy at home from 15 May.