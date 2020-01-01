Joe Russo praises Tom Holland's 'Oscar-worthy performance' in Cherry

Joe Russo was blown away by Tom Holland's "Oscar-worthy performance" in hard-hitting drama Cherry.

The director/producer first worked with the British actor on Captain America: Civil War back in 2016, when he made his debut as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man.

Since then, Joe has teamed up with his brother Anthony Russo once again to helm the upcoming movie, which sees Tom play an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who robs banks to fund his drug addiction.

The gritty character is a far cry from the young actor's infamous portrayal of the sweet and nerdy Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the 48-year-old filmmaker teased the possibility of an Oscar nod for Tom next year.

"I think he's exceptional in the movie, honestly. I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance out of him. He is shredding himself, physically and emotionally," Joe told Collider, noting that it is a "complicated role" that spans decades in the movie. "I just think he's exquisite in the part. He's so compulsively watchable onscreen."

Joe also admitted it was a bonus that Tom is so well-liked because of his critically-acclaimed portrayal of Spider-Man, as audiences will find it hard to hate his character in Cherry.

"When you're playing a character that goes to that level of depravity, to have someone as inherently likeable as Tom playing that character, so that you continue to root for them no matter what horrible choices they make, it's invaluable," the filmmaker continued. "I think it really changes the entire presentation of the movie for an audience. I can't say enough about it. I'm just really blown away by him in the film."

Cherry is slated for release later this year.